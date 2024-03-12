No. 14 Gonzaga women beats Pacific in WCC semis behind double-doubles from Hollingsworth and Ejim

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eliza Hollingsworth had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Yvonne Ejim also had a double-double and No.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eliza Hollingsworth had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Yvonne Ejim also had a double-double and No. 14 Gonzaga defeated Pacific 72-61 in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals on Monday for the Bulldogs’ 24th straight win.

Ejim had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Gonzaga (30-2), which had its closest game against a league opponent this season. Brynna Maxwell added 17 points and Kaylynne Truong had 13 with seven assists.

The Zags face Portland on Tuesday in the championship game.

The Tigers gave the Bulldogs their closest regular-season game, falling 91-78 on Feb. 17. Ironically, two weeks earlier, Gonzaga had its largest-ever win over a Division I opponent when it beat Pacific 104-39. The Zags beat conference teams by 30.7 points a game.

Anaya James scored 23 points for the fifth-seeded Tigers (18-14) and Liz Smith had 12.

Gonzaga scored the first six points of the game and never trailed. The lead was 18-15 after one quarter.

The Bulldogs opened the second quarter with nine quick points, starting with a Maxwell 3. Hollingsworth had 10 in the quarter and Maxwell’s last minute 3-pointer made it 38-25 at the half.

The lead reached 20 just past the midpoint of the third quarter but Pacific scored nine straight and had it down to 11 before Truong hit a 3 in the closing seconds to make it 57-43.

Then five different players made a basket and Hollingsworth also had a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and the lead ballooned to 70-43. Pacific scored the next 12 points and closed the game on an 18-2 run.

