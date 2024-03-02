No. 14 Alabama hosts No. 4 Tennessee after Knecht’s 39-point performance

Tennessee Volunteers (22-6, 12-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-8, 12-3 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tennessee Volunteers (22-6, 12-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-8, 12-3 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -2.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Tennessee visits the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide after Dalton Knecht scored 39 points in Tennessee’s 92-84 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are 13-1 in home games. Alabama averages 91.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Volunteers are 12-3 in conference matchups. Tennessee has an 18-6 record against opponents over .500.

Alabama makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Tennessee averages 80.7 points per game, 1.5 more than the 79.2 Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Nelson is averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Crimson Tide. Rylan Griffen is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Knecht averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Zakai Zeigler is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 95.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

