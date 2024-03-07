No. 13 Oregon State women knock No. 18 Colorado out of Pac-12 Tournament with double-overtime win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raegan Beers had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Timea Gardiner added 13 points and 11 boards…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raegan Beers had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Timea Gardiner added 13 points and 11 boards and No. 13 Oregon State beat No. 18 Colorado 85-79 in double overtime on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

Oregon State (24-6) will play the Stanford-Cal winner in the semifinals on Friday.

Oregon State did not attempt a free throw until Beers completed a three-point play with 4:59 left in the fourth quarter to get within 50-49. The Beavers made 14 at the stripe in the second overtime — 11 coming in the final minute — to seal the victory.

Talia von Oelhoffen, Donovyn Hunter and Dominika Paurova also scored 13 points for Oregon State. Hunter, a freshman, also had nine assists. Beers, in her second game back after an injury, was 12 of 17 from the field in 42 minutes.

Jaylyn Sherrod had 23 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals for Colorado (22-9). Aaronette Vonleh added 20 points and Frida Formann scored 19.

The close contest changed for Colorado in the second overtime when 6-foot-3 center Vonleh picked up two fouls in less than 30 seconds to foul out with 3:36 left. Oregon State took advantage by going inside. Paurova made a contested shot in the lane for a 70-69 lead with 2:22 left and she added a wide-open layup at 1:12 for a three-point lead.

Paurova also gave Oregon State an 81-73 lead with 24 seconds left. Hunter and Von Oelhoffen combined to go 4 of 4 from the stripe in the final 20 seconds after Colorado scored three points on back-to-back possessions to make it close.

It was the first double-overtime game in the history of the women’s tournament.

