No. 12 Creighton plays No. 5 Marquette after Kalkbrenner’s 23-point outing

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-6, 13-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (21-8, 12-6 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Creighton plays the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 23 points in Creighton’s 85-64 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bluejays have gone 13-2 in home games. Creighton ranks third in college basketball with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.8.

The Golden Eagles are 13-4 against Big East opponents. Marquette is ninth in the Big East with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 4.4.

Creighton averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is scoring 18.2 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 20.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Kam Jones is scoring 15.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 16.2 points, nine assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

