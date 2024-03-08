No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Miami to advance to ACC semifinals for third straight season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half for her 15th 20-point…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half for her 15th 20-point game this season and short-handed No. 11 Virginia Tech beat Miami 55-47 on Friday to advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals for the third straight year.

Top-seeded Virginia Tech (24-6), which hadn’t played since Sunday, moves on to play No. 14 Notre Dame on Saturday. The Hokies dropped a 71-58 contest at Notre Dame on Feb. 29.

Virginia Tech was without three-time ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley due to a knee injury.

Amoore took over in the second half. She scored eight of Virginia Tech’s 11 points in the third quarter, including a long jumper from the corner with 43 seconds left and a layup just before the buzzer to extend the lead to 36-33.

Virginia Tech scored six straight points by making a basket on three straight possessions to take a 45-37 lead. After Miami sank its first 3-pointer in 14 attempts with 2:13 left, Amoore weaved through three defenders and made a tough layup for Virginia Tech’s fourth straight basket.

Miami turned it over at 1:32 and Amoore made two free throws for a nine-point lead. Amoore added four free throws after Miami coach Katie Meier was called for a technical foul to extend it to 53-42.

Clara Strack, a 6-foot-5 freshman, filled in for Kitley down low with 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes for Virginia Tech.

Jasmyne Roberts scored 12 points and Shayeann Day-Wilson added 11 for Miami (19-12). Ja’Leah Williams grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.

Each team shot just 34.5% in the first half but Virginia Tech led 25-20 after making 3 of 17 from 3-point range, while Miami missed all six attempts from distance.

It was a season-low output for Miami, with the previous low of 52 points coming on Jan. 11 against Virginia Tech.

