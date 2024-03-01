Nicholls State visits McNeese after Brown’s 28-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (16-12, 11-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (25-3, 14-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (16-12, 11-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (25-3, 14-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the McNeese Cowboys after Robert Brown III scored 28 points in Nicholls State’s 92-82 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Cowboys are 14-0 in home games. McNeese scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game.

The Colonels have gone 11-4 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

McNeese makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Nicholls State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Nicholls State has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Cowboys.

Diante Smith is averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

