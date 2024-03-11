Nicholls State Colonels play in Southland Tournament against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (13-19, 7-12 Southland) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (18-13, 13-5 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (13-19, 7-12 Southland) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (18-13, 13-5 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -6.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays in the Southland Tournament against Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Colonels are 13-5 against Southland opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Nicholls State ranks sixth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Jamal West paces the Colonels with 7.5 boards.

The Lions’ record in Southland play is 7-12. Texas A&M-Commerce ranks fifth in the Southland with 14.0 assists per game led by Alonzo Dodd averaging 3.1.

Nicholls State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diante Smith is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dodd is averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 20.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

