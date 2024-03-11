Nicholls beats Texas A&M-Commerce 72-51 in Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Robert Brown III had 18 points to lead Nicholls to a 72-51 victory over Texas…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Robert Brown III had 18 points to lead Nicholls to a 72-51 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference Tournament.

Brown shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (19-13). Diante Smith added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Quinn Strander scored 11.

The Lions (13-20) were led by Alonzo Dodd, who recorded 15 points. Kalen Williams added 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Nicholls will play Texas A&M-Corpus-Christi in Tuesday’s semifinals.

