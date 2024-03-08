Nicholas, Aldridge lead Gardner-Webb past Presbyterian 61-60 in Big South Conference Tournament

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — DQ Nicholas led third-seeded Gardner-Webb with 15 points and Quest Aldridge secured the victory with…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — DQ Nicholas led third-seeded Gardner-Webb with 15 points and Quest Aldridge secured the victory with two free throws with three seconds left as the Runnin’ Bulldogs defeated sixth-seeded Presbyterian 61-60 on Friday night in the Big South Conference Tournament.

Gardner-Webb will play UNC Asheville, the second seed, in Saturday’s semifinals.

Nicholas also contributed seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (17-15). Aldridge scored 14 points while going 5 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Ademide Badmus shot 3 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with seven points.

Trevon Reddish finished with 18 points for the Blue Hose (14-18). Samage Teel added 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals for Presbyterian. Kobe Stewart finished with 11 points.

Gardner-Webb went into the break trailing 34-27. Aldridge rallied the Bulldogs with 11 points in the second half.

