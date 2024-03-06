Niagara visits Siena after Winters’ 20-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (14-14, 10-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-25, 3-15 MAAC) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Niagara after Kyle Winters scored 20 points in Siena’s 71-57 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Saints are 2-11 in home games. Siena has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Purple Eagles are 10-8 in conference play. Niagara is sixth in the MAAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Harlan Obioha averaging 5.6.

Siena is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Siena have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Saints. Mason Courtney is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 38.3% and averaging 12.4 points for the Purple Eagles. Quandre Bullock is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

