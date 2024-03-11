Niagara Purple Eagles square off against the Siena Saints in MAAC Tournament

Siena Saints (4-27, 3-17 MAAC) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (15-15, 11-9 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT…

Siena Saints (4-27, 3-17 MAAC) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (15-15, 11-9 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces Siena in the MAAC Tournament.

The Purple Eagles have gone 11-9 against MAAC opponents, with a 4-6 record in non-conference play. Niagara is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Saints are 3-17 in MAAC play. Siena is 1-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Niagara is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 60.3 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 72.6 Niagara gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 12.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Purple Eagles. Quandre Bullock is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

