Niagara Purple Eagles face the Siena Saints in MAAC Tournament

Siena Saints (4-27, 3-17 MAAC) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (15-15, 11-9 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -10; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays in the MAAC Tournament against Siena.

The Purple Eagles’ record in MAAC play is 11-9, and their record is 4-6 against non-conference opponents. Niagara is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Saints’ record in MAAC action is 3-17.

Niagara scores 73.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 74.7 Siena gives up. Siena averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Niagara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12 points for the Purple Eagles. Quandre Bullock is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

