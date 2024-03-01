New Mexico visits Degenhart and Boise State

New Mexico Lobos (21-7, 9-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-8, 11-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (21-7, 9-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-8, 11-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces the New Mexico Lobos after Tyson Degenhart scored 21 points in Boise State’s 79-48 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Broncos have gone 12-2 in home games. Boise State scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Lobos have gone 9-6 against MWC opponents. New Mexico leads the MWC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 3.4.

Boise State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.4 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Martin is averaging 5.1 points for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Donovan Dent is averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 36.2% over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

