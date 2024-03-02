New Mexico visits Boise State after Degenhart’s 21-point performance

New Mexico Lobos (21-7, 9-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-8, 11-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Mexico Lobos (21-7, 9-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-8, 11-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the New Mexico Lobos after Tyson Degenhart scored 21 points in Boise State’s 79-48 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Broncos have gone 12-2 in home games. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 3.6.

The Lobos have gone 9-6 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is fourth in the MWC with 14.7 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 5.5.

Boise State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). New Mexico has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is shooting 52.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Jaelen House is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 15.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals. Dent is shooting 56.3% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.