New Mexico State beats Jacksonville State 66-64

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Femi Odukale, Christian Cook and Jaylin Jackson-Posey each scored 15 points to help New Mexico State defeat Jacksonville State 66-64 on Saturday night.

Odukale’s free throw with 1:10 left gave the Aggies a 65-64 lead.

Odukale was 4 of 8 shooting, made 7 of 10 free throws and had seven rebounds for the Aggies (12-18, 6-9 Conference USA). Cook was 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Jackson-Posey was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line. The Aggies broke a six-game slide.

KyKy Tandy led the Gamecocks (14-16, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Juwan Perdue added 14 points for Jacksonville State. Matt Mayers also had nine points.

