New Mexico meets Air Force in MWC Tournament

Air Force Falcons (9-21, 2-16 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (22-9, 10-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (9-21, 2-16 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (22-9, 10-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and Air Force play in the MWC Tournament.

The Lobos’ record in MWC games is 10-8, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 3.5.

The Falcons’ record in MWC games is 2-16. Air Force ranks third in the MWC shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

New Mexico averages 82.6 points, 10.6 more per game than the 72.0 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 66.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 71.7 New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is averaging 15 points and 5.5 assists for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 14.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 30.0% over the last 10 games.

Rytis Petraitis is averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 24.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.