New Mexico Lobos play in MWC Tournament against the Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons (9-21, 2-16 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (22-9, 10-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -15; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on Air Force in the MWC Tournament.

The Lobos’ record in MWC play is 10-8, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. New Mexico is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons are 2-16 against MWC opponents. Air Force is ninth in the MWC with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Rytis Petraitis averaging 1.9.

New Mexico’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 15 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals. Donovan Dent is averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Petraitis is averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 24.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

