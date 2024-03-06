New Mexico hosts Fresno State following Toppin’s 21-point performance

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-18, 4-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (21-8, 9-7 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-18, 4-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (21-8, 9-7 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -18.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Fresno State after JT Toppin scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 89-79 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Lobos have gone 12-3 in home games. New Mexico averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 19-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-12 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 2.4.

New Mexico averages 82.6 points, 9.7 more per game than the 72.9 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 68.1 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 71.7 New Mexico allows.

The Lobos and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 15.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 34.0% over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Hill is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

