New Hampshire Wildcats and Binghamton Bearcats play in America East Tournament

Binghamton Bearcats (15-14, 7-9 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (15-14, 7-9 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Binghamton in the America East Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 7-9 against America East teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. New Hampshire is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats’ record in America East play is 7-9. Binghamton has an 8-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

New Hampshire averages 74.6 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 72.1 Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 72.4 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 74.7 New Hampshire gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is shooting 46.3% and averaging 19.6 points for the Wildcats. Jaxson Baker is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 blocks for the Bearcats. Armon Harried is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

