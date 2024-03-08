New Hampshire takes on Binghamton in America East Tournament

Binghamton Bearcats (15-14, 7-9 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (15-14, 7-9 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (15-14, 7-9 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (15-14, 7-9 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire and Binghamton play in the America East Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 7-9 against America East opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. New Hampshire is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Bearcats are 7-9 in America East play. Binghamton is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

New Hampshire scores 74.6 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 72.1 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is shooting 46.3% and averaging 19.6 points for the Wildcats. Jaxson Baker is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Symir Torrence is averaging 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.