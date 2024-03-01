Nevada hosts Fresno State following Hill’s 21-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-17, 4-11 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (23-6, 10-5 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-17, 4-11 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (23-6, 10-5 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -15; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits the Nevada Wolf Pack after Isaiah Hill scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 77-73 overtime loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack are 13-2 on their home court. Nevada ranks fifth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Nick Davidson paces the Wolf Pack with 7.4 boards.

The Bulldogs are 4-11 in MWC play. Fresno State ranks eighth in the MWC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Nevada is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.2% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Nevada allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 17.4 points. Davidson is shooting 60.2% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Hill is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

