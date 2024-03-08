Nevada faces UNLV after McIntosh’s 26-point game

UNLV Rebels (19-10, 12-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (25-6, 12-5 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (19-10, 12-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (25-6, 12-5 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces UNLV after Hunter McIntosh scored 26 points in Nevada’s 76-66 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack are 14-2 in home games. Nevada is third in the MWC with 15.1 assists per game led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 4.7.

The Rebels are 12-5 in MWC play. UNLV has a 3-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nevada’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Blackshear is averaging 15 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.