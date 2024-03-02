Neskovic and the Dartmouth Big Green take on conference foe Brown

Dartmouth Big Green (5-20, 1-11 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-17, 6-6 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-20, 1-11 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-17, 6-6 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nana Owusu-Anane and the Brown Bears host Dusan Neskovic and the Dartmouth Big Green in Ivy League play Saturday.

The Bears have gone 4-7 at home. Brown has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Big Green have gone 1-11 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth allows 71.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

Brown scores 69.9 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 71.4 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Brown has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 37.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bears. Kimo Ferrari is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 9.6 points and six rebounds for the Big Green. Neskovic is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Big Green: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

