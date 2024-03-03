Nebraska plays Rutgers in conference matchup

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -8; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Nebraska and Rutgers square off on Sunday.

The Cornhuskers have gone 17-1 at home. Nebraska is third in the Big Ten in rebounding with 37.9 rebounds. Rienk Mast leads the Cornhuskers with 8.0 boards.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-10 in conference matchups. Rutgers is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nebraska averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 66.7 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 69.8 Nebraska allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mast is averaging 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

