NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST

Monday’s Games

No. 9 Duke (23-6) at NC State (17-12), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Baylor (21-8) vs. Texas (19-10), 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No. 3 Purdue (26-3) at No. 12 Illinois (22-7), 7 p.m.

No. 7 North Carolina (23-6) vs. Notre Dame (12-17), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Auburn (22-7) at Missouri (8-21), 9 p.m.

No. 14 Kansas (21-8) vs. Kansas St. (17-12), 9 p.m.

No. 16 Alabama (20-9) at Florida (20-9), 7 p.m.

No. 21 San Diego St. (22-7) at UNLV (18-10), 11 p.m.

No. 24 South Florida (22-5) vs. Tulane (13-15), 7 p.m.

No. 25 Dayton (22-6) at Saint Louis (11-18), 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 1 Houston (26-3) at UCF (15-13), 7 p.m.

No. 2 UConn (26-3) at No. 8 Marquette (22-7), 8:30 p.m.

No. 4 Tennessee (23-6) at No. 17 South Carolina (24-5), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Iowa St. (23-6) vs. No. 20 BYU (21-8), 9 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky (21-8) vs. Vanderbilt (8-21), 9 p.m.

No. 22 Utah St. (24-5) at San Jose St. (9-21), 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 5 Arizona (23-6) at UCLA (14-15), 9:30 p.m.

No. 18 Washington St. (23-7) vs. Washington (16-14), 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 21 San Diego St. (22-7) vs. Boise St. (21-8), 10 p.m.

No. 25 Dayton (22-6) vs. VCU (19-10), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Houston (26-3) vs. No. 14 Kansas (21-8), 4 p.m.

No. 2 UConn (26-3) at Providence (18-11), 8 p.m.

No. 4 Tennessee (23-6) vs. No. 15 Kentucky (21-8), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Arizona (23-6) at Southern Cal (12-17), 10 p.m.

No. 6 Iowa St. (23-6) at Kansas St. (17-12), 2 p.m.

No. 7 North Carolina (23-6) at No. 9 Duke (23-6), 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Marquette (22-7) at Xavier (15-14), 5 p.m.

No. 10 Creighton (22-8) at Villanova (17-12), 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 Baylor (21-8) at Texas Tech (20-9), 6 p.m.

No. 13 Auburn (22-7) vs. Georgia (15-14), 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Alabama (20-9) vs. Arkansas (14-15), Noon

No. 17 South Carolina (24-5) at Mississippi St. (19-10), 2:30 p.m.

No. 20 BYU (21-8) vs. Oklahoma St. (12-17), 9 p.m.

No. 22 Utah St. (24-5) vs. New Mexico (21-8), 8:30 p.m.

No. 24 South Florida (22-5) at Tulsa (15-14), 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 3 Purdue (26-3) vs. Wisconsin (18-11), 12:30 p.m.

No. 12 Illinois (22-7) at Iowa (18-12), 7 p.m.

