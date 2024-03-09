NC State visits Pittsburgh after Burns’ 27-point game

NC State Wolfpack (17-13, 9-10 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (20-10, 11-8 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

NC State Wolfpack (17-13, 9-10 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (20-10, 11-8 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits Pittsburgh after D.J. Burns scored 27 points in NC State’s 79-64 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Panthers are 12-5 in home games. Pittsburgh scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Wolfpack are 9-10 in conference play. NC State ranks seventh in the ACC scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Burns averaging 7.9.

Pittsburgh averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.1 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Pittsburgh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is averaging 18.8 points for the Panthers.

Michael O’Connell is averaging 4.4 points for the Wolfpack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

