NC State squares off against Louisville in ACC Tournament

Louisville Cardinals (8-23, 3-17 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (17-14, 9-11 ACC)

Washington; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays in the ACC Tournament against Louisville.

The Wolfpack have gone 9-11 against ACC opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. NC State is ninth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Cardinals are 3-17 in ACC play.

NC State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael O’Connell is averaging 4.5 points for the Wolfpack. DJ Horne is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

