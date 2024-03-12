NC State plays in ACC Tournament against the Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (8-23, 3-17 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (17-14, 9-11 ACC) Washington; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (8-23, 3-17 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (17-14, 9-11 ACC)

Washington; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays in the ACC Tournament against Louisville.

The Wolfpack have gone 9-11 against ACC opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. NC State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 3-17 against ACC opponents. Louisville is 3-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

NC State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Louisville allows. Louisville has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

