Navy wins 71-65 against American

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Pennick and Austin Benigni scored 16 points apiece as Navy beat American 71-65 on Saturday.

Pennick added six rebounds for the Midshipmen (12-17, 8-10 Patriot League). Benigni shot 2 of 9 from the field and and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, and also had five assists. Donovan Draper had 14 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.

The Eagles (16-15, 10-8) were led by Matt Rogers, who posted 23 points, six rebounds and two steals. Elijah Stephens also scored 23 points to go with four assists and two steals for American.

Pennick scored eight points in the first half for Navy, who led 32-30 at the break. Benigni put up 13 second-half points. There were six lead changes and seven ties in the second half. tied

