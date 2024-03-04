Navy plays Loyola (MD) in Patriot League Tournament

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-24, 5-13 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (12-17, 8-10 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-24, 5-13 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (12-17, 8-10 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Navy Midshipmen play in the Patriot League Tournament against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Midshipmen are 8-10 against Patriot League opponents and 4-7 in non-conference play. Navy is ninth in the Patriot League with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Draper averaging 5.8.

The Greyhounds are 5-13 against Patriot League teams. Loyola (MD) ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 6.7.

Navy is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) averages 64.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 67.2 Navy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draper is averaging 9.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and two steals for the Midshipmen. Austin Benigni is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Deon Perry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Jordan Stiemke is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.