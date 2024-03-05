Navy meets Loyola (MD) in Patriot League Tournament

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-24, 5-13 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (12-17, 8-10 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-24, 5-13 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (12-17, 8-10 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Navy Midshipmen square off against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Midshipmen have gone 8-10 against Patriot League opponents, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Navy is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Greyhounds are 5-13 in Patriot League play.

Navy averages 66.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 72.2 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 64.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 67.2 Navy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is averaging 16.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.