Napper scores 20 as Longwood knocks off Winthrop 69-56 in Big South Conference Tournament

The Associated Press

March 8, 2024, 6:17 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Walyn Napper had 20 points in Longwood’s 69-56 victory against Winthrop on Friday in the Big South Conference Tournament.

Fifth-seeded Longwood (19-13) will play top-seeded High Point in the semifinals on Saturday.

Napper had six rebounds for the Lancers. Emanuel Richards scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Johnathan Massie shot 3 for 12, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Sin’Cere McMahon finished with 19 points for the Eagles (17-15). Michael Anumba added 10 points for Winthrop. Kelton Talford also had eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Longwood took the lead for good on Richards’ 3-pointer with 16:07 remaining in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

