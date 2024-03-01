N.C. A&T visits Dell’Orso and Campbell

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-23, 5-12 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-17, 7-10 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 4…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-23, 5-12 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-17, 7-10 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 21 points in Campbell’s 96-73 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Fighting Camels are 10-6 on their home court. Campbell is fifth in the CAA with 13.2 assists per game led by Laurynas Vaistaras averaging 3.2.

The Aggies have gone 5-12 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is 1-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Campbell’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 65.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 71.8 Campbell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaistaras is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Camels. Dell’Orso is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Landon Glasper is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Jalal McKie is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

