N.C. A&T takes on William & Mary in CAA Tournament

William & Mary Tribe (9-22, 4-14 CAA) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-24, 5-13 CAA) Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (9-22, 4-14 CAA) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-24, 5-13 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T and William & Mary play in the CAA Tournament.

The Aggies are 5-13 against CAA opponents and 2-11 in non-conference play. N.C. A&T is 6-14 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

The Tribe are 4-14 against CAA teams. William & Mary is 3-15 against opponents over .500.

N.C. A&T averages 65.7 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 72.6 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game N.C. A&T allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is scoring 20.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Aggies.

Chase Lowe is averaging 12.3 points and seven rebounds for the Tribe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 59.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tribe: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

