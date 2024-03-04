Myles leads Prairie View A&M against Jackson State after 22-point game

Jackson State Tigers (12-16, 8-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-19, 5-11 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Jackson State Tigers (12-16, 8-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-19, 5-11 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Brian Myles scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 73-65 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Panthers are 5-5 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 8-16 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 8-7 in SWAC play. Jackson State has a 3-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 70.8 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 75.7 Prairie View A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javontae Hopkins is averaging 14.4 points for the Panthers. Charles Lane Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Ken Evans is scoring 18.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

