Murray State visits Indiana State after Avila’s 35-point game

Murray State Racers (12-18, 9-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (25-5, 16-3 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays the Murray State Racers after Robbie Avila scored 35 points in Indiana State’s 85-67 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Sycamores have gone 12-1 at home. Indiana State averages 84.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Racers are 9-10 in MVC play. Murray State is 8-14 against opponents over .500.

Indiana State makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (46.0%). Murray State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Larry is averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sycamores. Avila is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Jacobi Wood is shooting 46.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

