Murray State visits Indiana State after Avila’s 35-point game

Murray State Racers (12-18, 9-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (25-5, 16-3 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (12-18, 9-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (25-5, 16-3 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -13.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays the Murray State Racers after Robbie Avila scored 35 points in Indiana State’s 85-67 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Sycamores are 12-1 on their home court. Indiana State averages 84.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Racers are 9-10 against MVC opponents. Murray State scores 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Indiana State averages 84.4 points, 14.8 more per game than the 69.6 Murray State gives up. Murray State has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Avila is shooting 53.5% and averaging 19.5 points over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.