Murray State Racers square off against the Missouri State Bears in MVC Tournament

Missouri State Bears (16-15, 8-12 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (12-19, 9-11 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces Missouri State in the MVC Tournament.

The Racers’ record in MVC games is 9-11, and their record is 3-8 against non-conference opponents. Murray State is ninth in the MVC scoring 70.9 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Bears’ record in MVC games is 8-12. Missouri State averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Murray State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Murray State has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

