Mullen’s bucket with 6 seconds left lifts Hampton past Elon 56-55 in CAA Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jerry Deng led Hampton with 16 points and Kyrese Mullen scored the game-winning layup off an inbounds play with 6.3 seconds remaining as the 14th-seeded Pirates knocked off 11-seed Elon 56-55 on Friday night in the first round of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

It was Hampton’s first-ever CAA Tournament win. The Pirates will play sixth-seeded Delaware in Saturday’s second round.

Deng went 6 of 12 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Pirates (9-23). Ja’Von Benson scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Mullen finished 3 of 5 from the floor to finish with six points.

TK Simpkins led the Phoenix (13-19) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, four assists and three steals. Sam Sherry added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Elon. LA Pratt had eight points.

Hampton went into halftime ahead of Elon 34-25.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

