Mount St. Mary’s visits Niagara, looks to break road skid

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-17, 8-10 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-13, 10-7 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-17, 8-10 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-13, 10-7 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Mountaineers face Niagara.

The Purple Eagles have gone 5-8 at home. Niagara is third in the MAAC scoring 73.8 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-10 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s ranks eighth in the MAAC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Niagara scores 73.8 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 70.8 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Niagara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.5 points for the Purple Eagles. Harlan Obioha is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Dakota Leffew is averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

