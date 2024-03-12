Mount St. Mary’s plays Canisius in MAAC Tournament

Canisius Golden Griffins (13-17, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-18, 9-11 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 5:15…

Canisius Golden Griffins (13-17, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-18, 9-11 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -4; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays in the MAAC Tournament against Canisius.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-11 against MAAC opponents, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Mount St. Mary’s has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Griffins’ record in MAAC games is 8-12. Canisius is seventh in the MAAC scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Canisius allows. Canisius averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Mount St. Mary’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is shooting 43.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Mountaineers. Josh Reaves is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

