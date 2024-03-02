Moss puts up 20, William & Mary downs Hampton 85-73

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Trey Moss had 20 points in William & Mary’s 85-73 victory against Hampton on Saturday. Moss…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Trey Moss had 20 points in William & Mary’s 85-73 victory against Hampton on Saturday.

Moss was 7 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Tribe (9-22, 4-14 Coastal Athletic Association). Gabe Dorsey scored 19 points, going 5 of 16 from the floor, including 5 for 15 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Sean Houpt was 5 of 11 shooting (5 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points. The victory snapped a nine-game slide for the Tribe.

Ja’Von Benson finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Pirates (8-23, 3-15). Tre Thomas added nine points and six rebounds for Hampton. Jordan Nesbitt also recorded nine points and six assists.

Houpt led William & Mary in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 43-35 at the break. William & Mary pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 17. They outscored Hampton by four points in the final half, as Dorsey led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

