Mortle leads Texas Southern against Alcorn State after 20-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (11-17, 10-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (13-14, 11-5 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Zytarious Mortle scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 80-70 win against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Tigers are 6-3 on their home court. Texas Southern gives up 70.4 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Braves are 10-5 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC with 11.4 assists per game led by Byron Joshua averaging 4.1.

Texas Southern is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Texas Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is averaging 15.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

