Morgan’s eighth double-double leads Georgia Tech women past Pittsburgh 73-60 in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tonie Morgan had 24 points and 11 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season, Kara Dunn added 14 points and nine rebounds and 10th-seeded Georgia Tech knocked off No. 15 seed Pittsburgh 73-60 on Wednesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Georgia Tech (17-14) advances to play No. 7 seed Duke in the second round on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets will look to avenge an 84-46 loss at Duke on Jan. 14.

Rusne Augustinaite was left wide open in the corner, and she sank a 3-pointer to extend Georgia Tech’s lead to 64-58 with 1:49 left. Morgan added a three-point play 42 seconds later for a nine-point lead.

Georgia Tech closed the game on a 13-2 run, and Pitt’s only points in the final 2:30 came on Liatu King’s layup with 28.4 seconds left. Morgan made four straight free throws to seal it.

Augustinaite finished with 13 points and Kayla Blackshear added 12 for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets led 38-32 at halftime behind 10 points apiece from Morgan and Augustinaite.

Bella Perkins scored 13 of her 16 points in the first half and Aislin Malcolm also finished with 16 for Pitt (8-24). King, named the most improved player in the ACC, was held scoreless in the first half, going 0 of 5 from the field, and finished with 15 on 7-of-16 shooting.

Pitt point guard Marley Washenitz did not play after injuring her ankle in a reagular-season finale.

