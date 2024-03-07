Live Radio
Morgan State knocks off Coppin State 78-60

The Associated Press

March 7, 2024, 10:22 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas had 25 points in Morgan State’s 78-60 victory over Coppin State on Thursday night.

Thomas had five rebounds for the Bears (11-19, 7-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ahmarie Simpkins scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor and added 10 rebounds. Rob Lawson had 13 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Malik Battle led the way for the Eagles (2-26, 1-13) with 15 points. Coppin State also got 11 points from Justin Winston. Ryan Archey also had 10 points. The loss was the Eagles’ 12th in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

