Morehead State knocks off UT Martin 84-78 in Ohio Valley Conference semifinal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Riley Minix had 26 points in third-seeded Morehead State’s 84-78 upset win over second-seeded UT Martin Friday’s Ohio Valley Conference semifinals.

Morehead State will play top-seeded Little Rock in the conference championship game Saturday.

Minix added eight rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (25-8, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Kalil Thomas scored 23 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc and added 10 rebounds. Drew Thelwell shot 7 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 0 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Skyhawks (21-11, 0-1) were led by Jordan Sears, who recorded 34 points and five assists. UT Martin also got 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Jacob Crews. KK Curry also had 13 points, three steals and two blocks. The Skyhawks ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

Thomas scored 12 points in the first half and Morehead State went into halftime trailing 41-37. Morehead State outscored UT Martin by 10 points in the second half. Minix led the way with 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

