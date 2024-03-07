Morales scores 17 off the bench, Boston University beats Navy 70-61 in Patriot League Tournament

Anthony Morales led Boston University past Navy on Thursday night with 17 points off of the bench in a 70-61 victory in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals.

Morales also added six rebounds for the Terriers (16-16), who host sixth-seeded Lehigh in the semifinals on Sunday Otto Landrum scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Miles Brewster had 10 points and went 3 of 5 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Austin Benigni finished with 22 points and five assists for the Midshipmen (12-18). Navy also got 14 points from Mac MacDonald. Aidan Kehoe had six points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

