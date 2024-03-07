Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Morales scores 17 off…

Morales scores 17 off the bench, Boston University beats Navy 70-61 in Patriot League Tournament

The Associated Press

March 7, 2024, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Morales led Boston University past Navy on Thursday night with 17 points off of the bench in a 70-61 victory in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals.

Morales also added six rebounds for the Terriers (16-16), who host sixth-seeded Lehigh in the semifinals on Sunday Otto Landrum scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Miles Brewster had 10 points and went 3 of 5 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Austin Benigni finished with 22 points and five assists for the Midshipmen (12-18). Navy also got 14 points from Mac MacDonald. Aidan Kehoe had six points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up