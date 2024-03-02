Morales’ 20 help Boston University beat Holy Cross 94-84

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Morales scored 20 points as Boston University beat Holy Cross 94-84 on Saturday. Morales was 5…

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Morales scored 20 points as Boston University beat Holy Cross 94-84 on Saturday.

Morales was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Terriers (15-16, 10-8 Patriot League). Miles Brewster scored 17 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds and five assists. Kyrone Alexander shot 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding three blocks.

Will Batchelder led the Crusaders (9-22, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Joseph Octave added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Holy Cross. Caleb Kenney also had 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Boston University took the lead with 13:23 left in the first half and did not give it up. Morales led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them ahead 53-36 at the break. Boston University turned a five-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 73-61 lead with 9:53 left in the half. Brewster scored 13 second-half points in the matchup.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

