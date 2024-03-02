Moore leads Drexel against Northeastern after 25-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (12-18, 7-10 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (19-11, 12-5 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons…

Northeastern Huskies (12-18, 7-10 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (19-11, 12-5 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays the Northeastern Huskies after Justin Moore scored 25 points in Drexel’s 90-86 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Dragons are 12-1 on their home court. Drexel averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Huskies are 7-10 against conference opponents. Northeastern is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Drexel is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.