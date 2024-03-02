Moore and Western Kentucky host Florida International

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-9, 8-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-19, 4-9 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-9, 8-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-19, 4-9 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -3.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits the Florida International Panthers after Teagan Moore scored 22 points in Western Kentucky’s 90-84 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 8-6 in home games. Florida International allows 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 8-6 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Florida International makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Western Kentucky averages 80.2 points per game, 3.9 more than the 76.3 Florida International gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.5 points. Arturo Dean is averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

